Stanek allowed one hit and had four strikeouts over two scoreless innings as the opener against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Stanek allowed three runs and took the loss in his previous appearance as an opener last week, but was dominant Tuesday as he threw 23 of 33 pitches for strikes. The Rays have three off days within the next two weeks, so manager Kevin Cash can pick and choose when next to utilize an opener. Stanek has a 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 18 innings.