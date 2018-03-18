The Rays optioned Stanek to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Stanek's blazing fastball makes him more intriguing than the average reliever, but his lack of a quality second pitch hindered his success over 21 appearances in the majors last season. The 26-year-old finished with a 5.85 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 20 innings, with much of the damage coming on the six home runs he allowed. He'll need to display more consistent success with his off-speed stuff at Durham before earning another look with the Rays.