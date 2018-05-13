Stanek was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek is likely unavailable to pitch Sunday after being used in each of the previous two games, so he'll head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm. He produced a solid 2.45 ERA and 7:2 K:BB across 3.2 innings during his brief stint with the majors, so he should be back with the big club when additional bullpen help is once again needed.