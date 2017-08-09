Rays' Ryne Stanek: Optioned to Triple-A
Stanek was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Tuesday's game, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Just summoned up July 31, Stanek was sent down in order to make room for Jake Odorizzi (back), who's expected to be activated and start Wednesday versus the Red Sox. The 26-year-old saw action in two outings during his most recent majors stint, allowing three earned runs on five hits over three innings while recording five strikeouts.
