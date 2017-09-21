Rays' Ryne Stanek: Pitches to contact in one-inning appearance
Stanek allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Cubs. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Stanek has had a rough go of it since being recalled from Triple-A Durham upon rosters expanding in September. He's now allowed an earned run in four of his five appearances, leading to an 8.31 ERA across 4.1 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander does bring plenty of strikeout upside, already having racked up nine whiffs over that span. However, he's allowed 12 earned runs over 11 frames in his last nine major-league appearances overall, a stretch that's seen his ERA rise from 1.29 to 6.88.
