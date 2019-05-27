Stanek allowed no runs on two hits and struck out three during 1.2 innings to open against the Indians on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been an excellent opener this season, posting a 1.64 ERA in 14 "starts", but he's never pitched past the second inning in any start. That obvious limits his fantasy value. Curiously, Stanek also hasn't been as good out of the bullpen. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28.1 innings this season.