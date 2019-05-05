Stanek won't serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Orioles after the contest was postponed due to inclement weather in Baltimore, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Rays and Orioles will make up the contest July 13 as part of a doubleheader. Since Stanek was only expected to pitch an inning or two Sunday, the postponement shouldn't affect the Rays' plans for the full-time members of their rotation. Blake Snell and Charlie Morton are expected to start Monday and Wednesday, respectively, versus Arizona, while the Rays deploy an opener and primary pitcher in the middle game of the series.