Stanek was called up to Tampa Bay following Monday night's game.

Stanek has been fantastic in the Durham bullpen, as he now owns a 1.26 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings of work at Triple-A. His stay in the majors may not be long, as this call-up is the result of a rough game for Tampa Bay's bullpen on Monday night, but he has more than earned another shot at the majors. He posted a disappointing 5.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 9.2 innings in his first crack at the show earlier this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast