Rays' Ryne Stanek: Receives call-up Monday night
Stanek was called up to Tampa Bay following Monday night's game.
Stanek has been fantastic in the Durham bullpen, as he now owns a 1.26 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings of work at Triple-A. His stay in the majors may not be long, as this call-up is the result of a rough game for Tampa Bay's bullpen on Monday night, but he has more than earned another shot at the majors. He posted a disappointing 5.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 9.2 innings in his first crack at the show earlier this season.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...