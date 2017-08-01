Stanek was called up to Tampa Bay following Monday night's game.

Stanek has been fantastic in the Durham bullpen, as he now owns a 1.26 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings of work at Triple-A. His stay in the majors may not be long, as this call-up is the result of a rough game for Tampa Bay's bullpen on Monday night, but he has more than earned another shot at the majors. He posted a disappointing 5.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 9.2 innings in his first crack at the show earlier this season.