Rays' Ryne Stanek: Resumes baseball activities
Stanek (hip) took the weekend off from playing catch, but he resumed some baseball activities Monday, Ryan Kolakowski of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander hit the injured list Saturday after struggling in a conventional relief appearance Friday night against the White Sox. Stanek is shooting to only miss the minimum amount of time his 10-day IL designation requires, and the next several days should shed further light on whether that remains a realistic timeline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...