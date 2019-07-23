Stanek (hip) took the weekend off from playing catch, but he resumed some baseball activities Monday, Ryan Kolakowski of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander hit the injured list Saturday after struggling in a conventional relief appearance Friday night against the White Sox. Stanek is shooting to only miss the minimum amount of time his 10-day IL designation requires, and the next several days should shed further light on whether that remains a realistic timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories