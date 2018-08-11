Stanek will take the mound as Tampa Bay's opening pitcher against Toronto on Saturday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Stanek previously "started" Wednesday's game versus Baltimore, allowing two earned runs on two hits (both solo home runs) while striking out four across two innings. This will mark his 19th start of the year. Across a total of 37 appearances, he's logged a 2.56 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with an impressive 11.8 K/9.