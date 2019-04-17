Stanek will serve as the opening pitcher Wednesday against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Stanek last appeared as an opener Friday and recorded three strikeouts over two scoreless innings. Yonny Chirinos figures to be an option to pitch after Stanek, but the Rays haven't fully announced their pitching plans. The 27-year-old has a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings to begin the season.