Rays' Ryne Stanek: Serving as opener Wednesday
Stanek will serve as the opening pitcher Wednesday against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Stanek last appeared as an opener Friday and recorded three strikeouts over two scoreless innings. Yonny Chirinos figures to be an option to pitch after Stanek, but the Rays haven't fully announced their pitching plans. The 27-year-old has a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings to begin the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...