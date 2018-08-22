Rays' Ryne Stanek: Serving as Wednesday's opener
Stanek will serve as the opener for Wednesday's "bullpen day", Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander will likely work his usual 1-to-2 innings before giving way to Yonny Chirinos. Stanek continues to shuttle between an opener and traditional reliever role and has generated a 4.15 ERA and three holds over eight August appearances.
