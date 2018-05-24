Stanek will start Saturday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek will be sandwiched between a pair of Sergio Romo starts as the Rays plan to ditch the traditional starter and deploy a trio of relievers during their three-game series against the Orioles. The 26-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across five innings (six appearances) this season. Ryan Yarbrough and Anthony Banda, who are both stretched out, figure to be the top options to take over for Stanek after his abbreviated outing.

