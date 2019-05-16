Stanek will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek will pitch an inning or two before giving way to Yonny Chirinos, who is expected to cover the majority of innings Friday. In 11 "starts" this season, Stanek owns a 1.62 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings.