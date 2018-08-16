Rays' Ryne Stanek: Set to open Friday
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Friday's series opener against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stanek owns a 3.00 ERA through five appearances (six innings) this month, three of which have been starts. While he doesn't pitch deep enough into games to factor into the decision, Stanek owns a useful 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB through 47.2 innings this season.
