Stanek is slated to open Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek has been successful in that role his last two times out, firing a combined scoreless 3.2 innings during that pair of appearances. The right-hander is sporting a solid 2.21 ERA and impressive 0.89 WHIP across 20.1 innings this season while being used as both an opener and conventional reliever.