Stanek will get the start Monday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek has a tough task ahead, as he's slated to pitch at least the first inning of Monday's series opener against Houston, who's won 11 straight. He's been solid both out of the bullpen and as an opener, accruing a 2.55 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 22:9 K:BB over 17.2 innings this season.