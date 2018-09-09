Rays' Ryne Stanek: Set to open Sunday
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stanek will pitch around one inning before giving way to a long reliever, likely Jalen Beeks. The right-hander owns a 2.60 ERA and 45:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings in 24 starts this season.
