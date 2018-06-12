Stanek will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek tossed a scoreless inning and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two in his last start against the Mariners. He's slated to open his fourth game of the season, and sits with a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 14.1 innings.

