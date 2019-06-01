Stanek allowed one run on four hits and struck out two over two innings Friday against the Twins.

Stanek wasn't as sharp as he typically is when serving as an opener, surrendering a run in the first inning on three hits. He'd tossed four straight scoreless outings coming into Friday's "start," but he still owns a solid 3.06 ERA with 34 strikeouts across 32.1 innings following Friday's appearance.