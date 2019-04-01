Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Stanek made his season debut as a setup man in Saturday's win over the Astros, tossing two scoreless innings while picking up his first hold. The right-hander drew 29 starts as an opener a season ago and should continue leading off games regularly in 2019, likely covering no more than two frames on any occasion. Ryan Yarbrough is expected to enter Monday's contest after Stanek and cover the bulk of the innings.