Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Stanek is expected to work no more than two innings before giving way to the bullpen. Among the Rays' long-relief options, Ryan Yarbrough and Austin Pruitt represent the freshest arms in the bullpen, having not worked since Thursday and Friday, respectively. Stanek had allowed runs in only three of his prior 23 appearances before struggling in his last outing Saturday against the Orioles. He covered two frames and gave up three runs on two hits -- both home runs -- and a pair of walks while striking out one.