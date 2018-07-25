Rays' Ryne Stanek: Slated to open vs. Yankees
Stanek will serve as the opener for Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Nathan Eovaldi was the scheduled starter, but after he was dealt to the Red Sox, the Rays will call upon Stanek to take the hill for his 14th start of the 2018 campaign. He sports a stellar 1.91 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 37.2 innings this season.
