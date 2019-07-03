Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Since Ryan Yarbrough worked multiple innings Monday before being optioned to Triple-A Durham and Yonny Chirinos is slated to take the hill Thursday against the Yankees, the Rays won't have their top two bulk-relief candidates available behind Stanek. As a result, it's expected the Rays will treat the series finale as more of a bullpen game, though it shouldn't result in any dramatic change in Stanek's workload. Stanek has maxed out at two innings this season and likely won't be asked to push past that total.