Stanek, whose scheduled appearance as an opener against the Royals was rained out Tuesday, will instead open the first game of Wednesday's double-header, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Stanek will simply have to wait about 18 hours to take the hill and serve in the same capacity he was slated to in Tuesday night's postponed contest. The right-hander has worked as an opener in seven of his 12 appearances this season.