Rays' Ryne Stanek: Strikes out three as opener
Stanek struck out three batters and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to open Monday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.
Stanek was arguably the most successful opener for Tampa Bay last season and it's working well so far in 2019. He won't see many win or save opportunities, but he could be useful in the ERA and strikeout categories in deeper leagues.
