Stanek served as the opener in a win over the Orioles on Monday and fired two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout.

Stanek rebounded nicely from an uneven outing his last time out while once again serving as the first arm out of the gate for the Rays. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed five runs overall in his last 10 appearances, although only three have been earned. Moreover, he's blanked the opposition altogether in six of those outings and boasts a 2.13 ERA, .204 BAA and .257 wOBA allowed across 38.0 innings as an opening pitcher.