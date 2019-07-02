Rays' Ryne Stanek: Strong showing as opener
Stanek served as the opener in a win over the Orioles on Monday and fired two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout.
Stanek rebounded nicely from an uneven outing his last time out while once again serving as the first arm out of the gate for the Rays. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed five runs overall in his last 10 appearances, although only three have been earned. Moreover, he's blanked the opposition altogether in six of those outings and boasts a 2.13 ERA, .204 BAA and .257 wOBA allowed across 38.0 innings as an opening pitcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.