Rays' Ryne Stanek: Stumbles as opener
Stanek allowed two earned runs on three hits over two innings as the opener in the Rays' extra-innings win over the Twins on Thursday. He also recorded three strikeouts.
Stanek didn't have his smoothest performance as an opener, allowing an RBI groundout to Mitch Garver and a run-scoring single to Luis Arraez in an eventful first inning. Despite the hiccups Thursday, Stanek has still put together another strong month in June, generating a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 13.1 innings. Moreover, the 27-year-old continues to be highly proficient at keeping the ball in the park, as he's now gone 16 straight appearances without allowing a home run.
