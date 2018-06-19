Stanek opened Monday's "bullpen day" game against the Astros and fired a scoreless 1.2 innings.

Stanek could hardly have been more efficient, needing just 11 pitches to get five outs. The hard-throwing right-hander's ERA remains unblemished through seven June outings, a span during which he also boasts an impressive 11:3 K:BB.

