Rays' Ryne Stanek: Takes first loss Thursday
Stanek (1-1) started Thursday's loss to the Athletics and allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk over 1.1 innings.
Stanek became the latest Rays reliever to be called on for a "bullpen day" start, but he quickly ran into trouble in the second after a 1-2-3 opening frame. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up an inning-opening double to the returning Khris Davis and walked Chad Pinder two batters later. That led to his exit after 25 pitches, but the two runs Stephen Piscotty subsequently plated with a two-bagger off Ryan Yarbrough went on Stanek's ledger. Moving forward, the 26-year-old is still likely to be deployed as a reliever in the majority of his appearances, although he could certainly be called on for the occasional spot start given manager Kevin Cash's eclectic methods of deploying his pitching staff.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...