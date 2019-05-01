Stanek (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and no strikeouts in one inning during a loss to the Royals in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

This was definitely the 27-year-old's worst outing this season. He came into the afternoon having only allowed two runs in 12 appearances, but with the rough inning Tuesday, his ERA jumped more than a run and a half. He also suffered his first loss of the year. Stanek is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 16 innings. He should be able to put this rough outing Wednesday behind him quickly, but Stanek's fantasy value is limited because of his role.

