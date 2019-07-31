Stanek (hip) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday and at Tropicana Field and is slated to throw one inning for High-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The news continues to be good for Stanek's fantasy managers, as it appears the right-hander will be back in minimum time from his stay on the injured list. Stanek will only need Wednesday's rehab appearance before activation according to manager Kevin Cash, meaning he'd presumably be back with the big-league club Saturday if there are no setbacks.