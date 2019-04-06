Rays' Ryne Stanek: To open Saturday
Stanek will serve as the opener Saturday against San Francisco, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stanek is set to open for the second time this season after tossing a scoreless frame in his previous appearances as the opener Monday against Colorado. He's yet to surrender a run over four innings and has registered five strikeouts in 2019.
