Rays' Ryne Stanek: To open Saturday
Stanek will open Saturday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Friday.
Wilmer Font was forced to leave Friday's game, which will lead to some rearranging of the Rays starting plans going forward. Stanek will open for the second time in three days; he held Houston scoreless over 1.2 innings with three strikeouts and two walks allowed Thursday and will look to keep it up in the rematch Saturday.
