Stanek is slated to start Saturday's matchup against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek is poised to open his 15th game of the season, and he sports an outstanding 1.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 38.2 innings. Jalen Beeks will take over as the long reliever following Stanek's departure from the ballgame.