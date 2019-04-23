Rays' Ryne Stanek: To serve as opener Tuesday
Stanek will open Tuesday's game against the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Rays will roll with Stanek for the first inning or two before turning to their primary pitcher, who figures to be Jalen Beeks. Stanek has tossed three consecutive scoreless outings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three over his last four innings of work.
