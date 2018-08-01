Stanek worked around a hit and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work as the opener for Tuesdays game against the Angels.

Stanek allowed a leadoff single and walked a man with two outs, but he was able to close out the inning before any real damage was done. He threw 12 of 18 pitches for strikes but was limited to one inning this time out. Stanek has posted a strong 2.38 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP this season, but his specific role doesn't provide much in the way of fantasy value in terms of wins or saves. He should be slated to come out of the bullpen again this week before perhaps opening another game this weekend.