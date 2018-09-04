Stanek pitched a scoreless first inning and struck out one in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Stanek successfully retired the first three batters as the opener before Yonny Chirinos was called upon in long relief. Stanek has opened 23 ballgames this season, and he sports a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 68 strikeouts through 47 appearances (56.1 frames).