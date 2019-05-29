Stanek allowed one hit and a walk while striking out one batter across two innings as an opener against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Once again, Stanek recorded an impressive outing as an opener, and in 15 "starts" this season, he owns a 1.50 ERA. Curiously, he's been far worse as a reliever, and unfortunately, Stanek doesn't last long enough as an opener to have any significant fantasy value. He is 0-1 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 30.1 innings this season.