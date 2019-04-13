Stanek opened Friday's game against the Blue Jays and struck out three over two perfect innings.

Stanek looked strong in yet another appearance as an opener and needed only 22 pitches to retire the first six batters. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start in 2019 and owns a 1.13 ERA with 10 punchouts in eight innings of work. Given his success in the early going, expect the Rays to continue to use Stanek as an opener on occasion.