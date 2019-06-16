Stanek gave up one run (zero earned) on a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday against the Angels.

Stanek immediately found trouble in the first inning, as the first batter reached on an error. He would then give up a single and a walk, leading to a run crossing the plate. The 27-year-old hadn't allowed a run in four straight appearances entering the day, so he'll aim to get back on track in Tampa Bay's upcoming series with the Yankees.