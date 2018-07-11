Stanek allowed one hit while striking out two with no walks across two scoreless innings as the opener Tuesday against Detroit.

Stanek threw 16 of 23 pitches for strikes as he retired six of seven batters faced in this strong showing. While he's been effective in small doses, Stanek seems likely to see a strict workload cap for the time being, and his unconventional role doesn't endow him with much fantasy appeal.

