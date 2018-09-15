Stanek will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek is expected to toss 1-to-2 innings before turning the ball over to a long reliever. He's appeared in 51 games this season, posting a 2.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 70 punchouts through 58.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories