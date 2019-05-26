Stanek will serve as the opener in Sunday's series finale at Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek will open his second game of the week after delivering 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday versus the Dodgers. The 27-year-old has a 1.77 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in his 13 "starts" this season.