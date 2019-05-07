Stanek will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will hurl the first inning or so before making way for the primary pitcher, who figures to be Jalen Beeks. Stanek had a rough go of it in his last outing Wednesday against the Royals when he surrendered three runs over an inning, though his ERA still sits at 2.81 over 16 frames in 2019.