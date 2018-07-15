Rays' Ryne Stanek: Will start Sunday vs. Twins
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Twins.
As has been the case in each of his previous 11 "starts" this season, Stanek is expected to be capped at about two innings, which makes it unlikely he'll factor into the decision. Despite his lack of wins or saves production, Stanek makes for useful roster filler in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats thanks to his sterling ratios. He has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 across his 27 appearances this season.
