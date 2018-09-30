Stanek will serve as the Rays' opener Sunday against the Blue Jays, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will again serve as the first option on a Rays bullpen day as Tampa Bay closes out its promising but non-playoff season. Stanek carries a 3.08 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 in 58 games, including a 3.55 ERA in 28 starts -- over which he's accumulated only 38 innings. The Rays haven't yet confirmed the primary pitcher, but Ryan Yarbrough and Yonny Chirinos are the two likely choices.