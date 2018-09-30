Rays' Ryne Stanek: Will work as opener Sunday
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opener Sunday against the Blue Jays, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will again serve as the first option on a Rays bullpen day as Tampa Bay closes out its promising but non-playoff season. Stanek carries a 3.08 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 in 58 games, including a 3.55 ERA in 28 starts -- over which he's accumulated only 38 innings. The Rays haven't yet confirmed the primary pitcher, but Ryan Yarbrough and Yonny Chirinos are the two likely choices.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....