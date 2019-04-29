Rays' Ryne Stanek: Working as opener Monday
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Royals.
It's unlikely that Stanek will be asked to record more than six outs before exiting in the contest in favor of Yonny Chirinos, who is on tap to work as the Rays' primary pitcher out of the bullpen. As was the case last season, Stanek has been generally effective while bouncing between the opener role and more traditional usage out of the bullpen. Over 13.2 innings this season, Stanek has allowed only two runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out 13.
