Stanek will serve as the opener for Monday's "bullpen day," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek delivered a scoreless inning against the Braves last Tuesday in his most recent "opener" stint, though he was tagged for a pair of earned runs by the Indians in relief his last time out Thursday. Stanek is slated to work the usual one or two innings before giving way to Yonny Chirinos on Monday.