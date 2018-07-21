Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher Saturday against the Marlins.

The right-hander is expected to be capped at about two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Stanek has allowed only three runs in 19 appearances since the beginning of June, submitting a 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 in 25 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories